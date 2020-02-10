Chrissy Teigen is not letting anyone rain on "Parasite's" parade.

After Bong Joon-Ho's critically acclaimed thriller won Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars Sunday night, conservative TV host Jon Miller took to Twitter to criticize the film and those involved with it, saying "these people are the the destruction of America."

In return, Teigen went off on Miller, who she called a "f--king tool."

"A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917," Miller, a conservative host for Blaze TV, wrote. "Acceptance speech was: 'GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.' Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America."

After being called racist for his comments, he followed up his initial tweet with one explaining what he meant by "these people."

"'These people' are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are," he wrote. "That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight's production."

Earlier in the night, he called the telecast "globalist trash" while Idina Menzel sang "Into the Unknown" with a group of singers from around the world. "All these women singing Frozen in different languages, and they didn’t even have the courtesy to give us subtitles like they do at the opera, apparently a far less tawdry production than the #Oscars," he wrote.

Teigen ripped the journalist in a scathing tweet, writing, "What a dumb f--king tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they're literally like 'how's Jon doing that little dumb f--k tool' and everyone goes 'yeah we don't care he's a f--king dumb shit' -- come say hi if you're out tonight."

The model's husband, John Legend, backed Teigen up and further slammed Miller. "Do they pay you for these dumb takes," the singer tweeted. "Or is this something you do for fun."

In case you missed it, "Parasite" made history Sunday night, becoming the first foreign-language film to win an Oscar for Best Picture. "Parasite" also took home the award for Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho.

“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

What a dumb fucking tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they’re literally like “how’s Jon doing that little dumb fuck tool” and everyone goes “yeah we don’t care he’s a fucking dumb shit” - come say hi if you’re out tonight https://t.co/Smxy2V7qwA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2020

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Savage Celebrity Clapbacks Getty