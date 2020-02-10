Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt met up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Nearly two years after the "Girls Trip" actress joked about hooking up with the 53-year-old actor, who took home the Best Supporting Actor award Sunday night, the pair posed for a photo at the A-list after-party. And just maybe the hot pic could mean more than we think!

While speaking with Kelly Ripa at the Oscars back in 2018, Haddish said she had just met Pitt in an elevator and they had made a pact that if they were both single the following year, they would "do it." However, at the time, the comedian expressed that Pitt having "seven kids" could be a dealbreaker.

"Ooh I just met [Pitt] in an elevator he said if one year if he single and I'm single, we're gonna do it so you know what that means," Haddish joked.

"But he do got seven kids," she continued. "I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids." (Pitt actually shares six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.)

2019 came and went without either meeting up, but it's now 2020 and as far as we know both Haddish and Pitt are both single. And we have to admit the two look nice together.

The meet up came just hours after Pitt took home his first acting Oscar at the ceremony on Sunday night. While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Pitt gave an adorable shout out to his six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11.

"This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you," he said holding back tears and blowing a kiss. "Thank you."

Pitt is known to be very private about his children in public, so it was a sweet moment he shared with them as he appeared visibly emotional while on stage.

Backstage after his win, the "Fight Club" actor was asked what advice he would give his children if they wanted to follow in his footsteps as an actor.

"Listen, I want them to follow their bliss," he answered with a smile. "Ya know, follow their passion. Whatever they're most interested in. And then I think it's about guiding as you can. But they get to try everything on and find out where their passions lies."

