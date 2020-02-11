Janet Jackson revealed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when discussing her son, Eissa.

During a stop at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, the legendary pop star dished on her toddler's faculty for picking up musical instruments, as he has already evolved from violin to cello lessons in his brief three years of life so far.

"He's incredibly musical," the 53-year old began. "First it was the violin -- all this he chose -- he loves classical music. First day of school he took the violin to school. Third day of school he says, 'Mama, I want to take a cello to school.' I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.' He said, 'Turn my violin into a cello. Please, mama.'"

She recounted how her assistant then took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin, creating a makeshift cello. "He loved it, he was posing with it. He took it to school," she explained.

Janet eventually bought Eissa his own cello and now he "loves" taking his cello lessons.

The "Control" singer also divulged that Quest Love -- "The Tonight Show" band leader -- gave Eissa a "beautiful" drum kit, which the boy "loves." Host Jimmy Fallon sheepishly admitted he hadn't bought Eissa anything yet, so he'd be sending him a harmonica.

"He already has one," Janet quipped.

This isn't the first time the global icon said the talented tyke is following in her footsteps.

In November, during an interview on Australia's "Carrie & Tommy," Janet listed his many musical gifts.

"He loves the drums, violin, guitar, piano. He plays. He really enjoys it. He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch, really good pitch," she admitted.

Janet shares Eissa with her ex husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she divorced in 2017.

On her stint at "The Tonight Show," the sister of the late Michael Jackson also brought up the good news of a new album and world tour, both titled "Black Diamond."

"It's the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut. I heard that immediately as hard to hurt, to destroy," she explained of the title. "And in my recent years I've come to realize that I'm incredibly strong. I see myself as this rock who's rough around the edges."

"I just want to share some of my strengths and stories," she added.

The Black Diamond World Tour will kick off in Miami on June 24.

