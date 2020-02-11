Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on Tuesday and her A-list confidantes took to social media to wish her well.

But the friend that took the cake for all the sweet tributes shared was Courteney Cox, Aniston's former co-star who shared an Instagram snap of herself dressed like the star, complete with a blonde streaked wig and over sized glasses as she posed next to the birthday girl.

"No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️," the star captioned the adorable snap.

Even David Spade was impressed with the uncanny resemblance of Cox to Aniston, as he posted in the comments section: "This is better than it should be. Good job."

One of Aniston's other co-stars from the beloved sitcom "Friends," Matthew Perry -- who joined Instagram only last week -- shared a throwback snap of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday, Jenny!!!"

It appeared to be a love fest from Aniston's cast mates, as Reese Witherspoon posted an adorable photo of the two with the caption, "Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️"

The best buds recently starred in "The Morning Show" together alongside Steve Carell. The actresses first worked together on "Friends," as Witherspoon played the younger sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green.

Ellen DeGeneres went the Twitter route to share a message to Aniston with her characteristic wit, writing, "Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs!"

This is the first birthday Aniston has celebrated since joining Instagram last October, which she temporarily crashed when she announced her arrival to the platform.

Social media users were redirected to a page that read "Sorry this page unavailable" after attempting to follow the star.

"We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly," an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Her first post was an amazing photograph of the "Friends" cast rocking huge smiles after a dinner party, with the caption, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻."

