Matthew Perry finally threw his hat into the Instagram ring on Thursday.

The actor is the last co-star of "Friends" to join the social media app, following Jennifer Aniston, who amassed a record 1 million followers in five hours after she signed up in October of last year.

Although he has yet to post anything, he already has a fair share of followers as well, with his bio reading, ala Chandler Bing, "What is this, my Instagram account?"

Perry followed the iconic sitcom's cast members -- Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- and a handful of others including Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and Hank Azaria.

He also followed talent agent Molly Hurwitz, who is reportedly dating the "The Whole Nine Yards" star.

Kudrow was quick to welcome Perry to Instagram as she posted an adorable throwback photo of the pair with the caption, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."

Perry teased his new endeavor on Tuesday, by tweeting, "Big news coming...," which, of course, caused fans to speculate the arrival of a "Friends" reunion.

Meanwhile, Aniston temporarily broke Instagram when she announced her arrival to the platform.

Social media users were redirected to a page that read "Sorry this page unavailable" after attempting to follow the "The Morning Show" actor.

"We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly," an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Her first post was an amazing photograph of the "Friends" cast rocking huge smiles after a dinner party, with the caption, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻."

