Rebecca Black had no idea what was going to happen when she released a song called "Friday" nine years ago today.

The subsequent music video that was uploaded to YouTube in 2009 has since been played nearly 140 million times and still circulates among adults in office environments come end of week.

But few could fathom the kinds of effects the long-lived viral moment could have on its creator.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday to commemorate the day she released the track, the now-22-year-old wishes she could comfort her younger self -- the one who faced teasing, taunting, bullying, denial, depression and loneliness for years to come.

"I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world," she captioned her post. "To my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they'd never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!"

"I'm trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit," she added. "You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It's a process that's never too late to begin. And so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else."

The singer previously opened up to Rolling Stone about the "death threats" she received after instant fame at a time when internet celebrities and viral moments were foreign concepts.

"I'd be lying if I said I was totally over the 'Friday' stuff and that it doesn't affect me," she told the publication in 2017. "When you're 13, and you get so many people giving you death threats, telling you that you don't deserve to live this life, calling you ugly, fat, terrible, the worst person in the world, that will affect you. I just try to give myself a break every now and then, and take some of the pressure off of trying to prove myself to everybody."

"With 'Friday' came a lot of baggage," she said. "There were so many things that I was holding on to. I wanted to let those things go."

Despite the setbacks, Black is still focused on music. She released the music video for her emotional ballad "Do You?" in June of last year.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty