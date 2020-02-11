Selma Blair knew there would be good days and bad days ahead when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the fall of 2018.

Taking to Instagram to keep her fans updated, as she often does, Blair shared a closeup photo of herself slumped over in what looks like the fetal position. According to the 47-year-old mother of one, she can't move much from there.

"This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights," she explained. "My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can't even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching."

"I have had the stomach flu," she went on, sarcastically thanking her 8-year-old son, who presumably gave it to her. "Thanks Arthur! And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That's great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover."

On top of dealing with the MS symptoms and stomach flu, the actress also "stepped wrong last week" and sprained her ankle. "I don't remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told," she said noting that the seemingly minor injury makes her feel "even more fragile."

Though she knows deep down she's "lucky on a million counts," she still feels "alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I'm not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there's a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It's just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell."

She went on to apologize, presumably for feeling like she's complaining to her followers. "I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning," she wrote. "Cause I don't know know what else to do and I want so much to do better."

"May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest," she ended her note. "Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don't know what that even really means. I send you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it."

As always, the actress was immediately flooded with messages of love and support.

Among those who shared some words of kindness in the comments section were famous friends including Bella Hadid, who wrote, "I love you sel, thinking of you all the time;" Tamra Judge, who commented, "I'm sorry Selma. Big hugs 🤗;" Sarah Michelle Gellar, who reminded the star to "hang in there" and that "the flu is quick;" Naomi Watts, who penned, "Your open heart is so pure. Sorry for your pain. It must be truly scary. You are not alone because you're brave enough to reach out and speak the truth. Take the strength and love from all... thinking of you dear one. ❤️;" Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote, "Love to you Selma❤️❤️❤️;" and Jennifer Garner, who dropped a simple black heart emoji.

