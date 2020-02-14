Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
JoJo Siwa Finally Unveils Her Bedroom, And She's the Real-Life Willy Wonka
This mind-boggling teenage millionaire has realized many a childhood dream with an insanely expensive remodel, including "over 4,000 lbs of candy" built into the furniture.

JoJo Siwa "got the idea" to turn her bedroom "into a complete candy room," and she's finally unveiling the finished product.

"We are taking my bedroom, we are taking sweet land and we are mixing them into one," the YouTube sensation recalled thinking of the jaw-dropping renovations, which she showed off enthusiastically in the 11-minute video below.

the 16-year-old "Dance Moms" alum

The girl is a genius.

After making our way past the white doors, we saw no more monochrome colors for the remainder of the video. Everything was rainbow-colored, candy-inspired and over-the-top -- just the way JoJo likes it. She even changed into a bright purple suit, à la Willy Wonka, to show off her eclectic abode.

Here's JoJo Siwa's New Mansion and It Defies All Logic

View Story

Her headboard is now made of giant candy dispensers, she's got all sorts of candy pillows atop her multi-colored bed, there are giant lollipop/gummy bear statues in the corners and a sprinkle-covered vanity that's filled with actual sprinkles -- because of course. She's got two "trees" -- one is adorned in JoJo Siwa bows, the other is made of gumdrops.

Even the ceiling and the walls are painted in giant rainbow swirls that appear to take you to another dimension. Oh, and her logo is on every single door.

According to the former Disney star, her room contains "over 4,000 lbs of candy," and we believe it!

