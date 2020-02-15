Amy Schumer Details IVF Journey, Reveals She Got One 'Normal' Embryo

Amy Schumer is opening up about her "painful and mentally grueling" journey with IVF.

On Friday, the 38-year-old comedian detailed her experience with in vitro fertilization and revealed 26 of her eggs were fertilized -- yet they only retrieved one "normal" embryo.

Captioning a selfie, Schumer wrote, "Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

The "I Feel Pretty" star, who has kept her fans updated through her process, thanked her followers for their support and for opening up about their IVF journeys.

"Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me," Schumer wrote. "They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling."

She continued, "I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

"Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way," Schumer concluded. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can't sleep or have time 👻"

The "Trainwreck" actress shared a screenshot of her post and wrote, "1 embryo" with a fingers crossed emoji.

Last month, Schumer -- who shares 9-month-old son, Gene, with her husband Chris Fischer -- got candid about her fertility struggles and revealed she and Fischer had decided to try IVF.

In the emotional post, Schumer shared a photo that showed her bruised stomach and C-section scar and asked her followers to share their experience with IVF.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she captioned the pic, below. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Two days later, Schumer posted a photo of her laying on an exam table and gave an update on her IVF process.

"Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully," she wrote. "I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾"

