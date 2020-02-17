Nikki Bella is giving her fans an update on how her pregnancy is going thus far.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the "Total Bellas" star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, showed off her 15-week baby bump and revealed she's feeling "so much better" after having some morning sickness.

Instagram

"Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot," Nikki, 36, said in the clip of her filming in the mirror. "We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It's always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I'm trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard."

"But I am very excited," she added. "I've been feeling so much better. Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and you're pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot."

The former WWE star said that she and her twin sister, Brie, who is also pregnant, decided to have a chill Valentine's Day with their significant others. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

"Brie and I finally rested last night, we did not do Valentine's Day dinner, we were all in bed at like 7:30," Nikki continued on her Story. "But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that. 15 weeks! Yay!"

The E! reality star then shared a photo of her growing baby bump in the mirror, writing, "Fifteen weeks."

Though Nikki and Artem -- who were dance partners on Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2017 -- had a lowkey Valentine's Day, Nikki still gave her husband-to-be a shoutout on Instagram for the holiday.

Sharing throwback photos of Artem at Love Locks Bridge in Cologne, Germany, Nikki wrote, "Happy VDay Click ❤️ Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany. It's been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday."

She added, "Our relationship isn't perfect, no ones is, but it's ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A! ❤️"

On Sunday, Nikki and Artem hit up the farmer's market in Studio City, where Nikki's bump was on full display. See the photo at the top of the post!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

see announcement