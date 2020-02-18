Harry Styles Reportedly Mugged at Knifepoint on Valentine's Day

Harry Styles was reportedly mugged at knifepoint during a night out on Friday.

The former One Direction singer, 26, was confronted by a mugger demanding cash outside a pub in Hampstead in London on the night of Valentine's Day, People confirmed with law enforcement officials.

The Metropolitan Police told the outlet that "officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February."

"It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing," read another statement by the Metropolitan Police given to The Mirror.

The incident occurred just a few hours after the pop star's ex Caroline Flack was found dead from an apparent suicide at her London home. The former "Love Island" host had stepped away from the television show in December as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend, according to CNN.

Styles, who recently released his sophomore solo effort titled "Fine Line," performed at the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday, where he was up for two trophies. He wore a black ribbon on his lapel for the red carpet, which some thought was a tribute to Flack.

Last year, Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, a homeless 26-year-old, was convicted of stalking Styles after he spent months camped outside the singer's house.

Styles testified he felt "scared" and "very comfortable" in his own home because of Tarazaga-Orero's actions, according to court documents.

Tarazaga-Orero was banned from posting about Styles on social media, made the subject of a 12-month community order and told to complete a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.