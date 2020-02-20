Amanda Bynes is suddenly a lot more active on social media, as the formerly troubled star took to Instagram with a new video where she introduced the world to her fiance, Paul, and apologized for her past behavior on Twitter, saying she was "drugged out" then.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone I called ugly on Twitter," she said standing next to her fiance in the short clip. "I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."

She went on to say that she's now been sober for over a year, adding "same with Paul," which could be a hint as to how the two met. A source for ET said they met more than two months ago while both were checked into a sober living facility, but Amanda has not yet specified.

"I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now," the 33-year-old former actress continued. "I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul."

She kicked off the video by gushing about her new man less than a week after revealing that she'd gotten engaged by showing her ring (without showing the face of the man who gave it to her).

She subsequently did share a few pictures with him to her page, but this is the first time fans have heard his voice and seen the two interacting together.

"I'm so lucky," she said to her followers in this newest video. "As you can see, he’s drop dead gorgeous." To this, all Paul could reply with was, "Thank you."

It's been just about a week since Amanda shocked her fans with the Valentine's Day reveal that she'd gotten engaged. ET's source further explained that she will not be able to get married without her mother and judge signing off on it, as she is under a conseravatorship similar to Britney Spears, with her mother as her conservator.

It also appears that since revealing her engagement, Amanda has added new ink to her collection, with a filled-in heart above her eye first showing up just three days ago.

This heart joins a hollow one below the same eye which first appeared just under two months ago in a selfie posted to Instagram. Amanda joins a long list of celebrities adorning their faces with ink in recent months, as it's become one of the hottest trends of 2020.

This latest update comes less than 24 hours after she shared with her followers her upcoming foray into the fashion industry. Amanda -- who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019 -- thanked her fans for their support and let them know that she was at that moment working on her future.

"Wanted to check in, let you know that I'm out to dinner right now with my friend, Kathy, who's a student advisor at FIDM, my college," she went on. "I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

In December 2019, Bynes checked herself out of rehab. Later that month, she returned to Instagram following a three-month hiatus with a series of selfies during which the hollowed-out star first appeared. There was no indication, appearance or mention of Paul until that Valentine's Day post.

In November 2018, she opened up about her personal struggles with drug addiction, depression and sobriety, following her 2013 public breakdown.

"I just had no purpose in life," she told Paper magazine of the time after her movie, "Easy A," wrapped. "I'd been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long... I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

"I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act," she said. "When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done -- it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling."

