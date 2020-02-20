With friends like Wolverine and Negan, people will think twice before picking on Quaden Bayles again.

Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were among the A-listers reaching out to the nine-year-old bullied Australian boy, after a heart-rending video of him asking to end his life went viral.

Quaden's mom Yarraka posted the devastating clip on Facebook Live, showing her son in floods of tears after being picked on at school, asking for a knife so he could kill himself.

"I want people to know — parents, educators, teachers — this is the effect that bullying has. This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children? Your families your friends?" she begs. "You wonder why kids are killing themselves?"

"I want to die right now! Gimme a knife I want to kill myself!" sobs the inconsolable youngster, who was born with Achondroplasia, a genetic condition that results in dwarfism. "I want to stab myself in the heart, you watch me. I want someone to kill me."

"This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," his distraught mom adds. "But every single frickin day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another thorn, another name-calling."

The clip quickly went viral, and was viewed more than 10million times, as countless people reached out with messages of support — including Jackman and Morgan.

"Quaden - You are stronger than you know." The "X-Men" star told him in a video, "and no matter what, you've got a friend in me."

"Everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's just remember: every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

"The Walking Dead" villain meanwhile was also moved to respond immediately.

"What I want you to know is that you have friends — me included. I am your buddy," he said in a video. "You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mom can DM me."

"You have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven't met yet. We're here, we got your back. You need to know that. It'll get better."

He said that as a dad of a nine-year-old, he knew first hand that kids "can be horrible."

"And that's because their parents aren't doing their job," he said. "It's gonna be better. It's gonna get better, sorry, it'll get better, I promise it will. You hang in there, alright? DM me!"

Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you. https://t.co/QuTL0vvnor — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) February 20, 2020

Hey there son,

Much love to you&your family. Stay strong. You're an example to all, every one of us out in the world. You live this life you have. You can can live it strong&happy. Myself&my children have gained strength from u.

U are so powerful to me. YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN. https://t.co/6t0Vr3vOIT — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 20, 2020

His fellow TWD star Jon Bernthal also praised the youngster for inspiring his own family.

"Hey little man. For what it's worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero," he wrote. "Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you."

A GoFundMe to send Quaden and his mom to Disneyland has already soared past its goal of $10k to hit $34K and counting, with any leftover money pledged to anti-bullying campaigns.

