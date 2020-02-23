Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding, Enters Hand-in-Hand with Bride
View Photos
Getty
The Moschino Show at Milan Fashion Week Was a Fairy Tale Dream

"What the f--k is happening right now!?" shouts one guest as Nas takes the bride right out on the dance floor to his own track.

Lil Nas X took the idea of wedding crashing to a whole new level on Saturday when he was seen entering the wedding reception hand-in-hand with the bride. That's a whole new level of bold!

It's also sure to make for a memorable experience for everyone in attendance, as Nas even took to the dance floor while his smash hit "Old Town Road" played.

2020 Grammy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media

View Story

The rapper posted video of his joyful prank to his Twitter just as the NAACP Image Awards were getting under way; he was up for two trophies and took home Outstanding New Artist, though he was unable to attend. Is this why?

In the hilarious (and NSFW for language) clip, Nas can be seen high-stepping into the reception with the bride, as if ushering her into her new life just as his song hit the radio. The shocked screams of the guests drowned out everything for a moment.

And if there was any uncertainty that this was a surprise, a quick pan from whomever was manning the camera to a woman just inside the reception made it crystal clear. "What the f--k is happening right now!?" she shouts in surprise.

Lil Nas X Spent His Teenage Years 'Praying' Being Gay Was Just a 'Phase'

View Story

Social media absolutely loved his incredible entrance, complete with white cowboy hat and a wildly illustrated casual look. After all, it's a lot easier to get down to your two-time Grammy winning single and the epic star-studded performance you brought to the Grammy stage for your first time there if you're dressed to groove.

Lil Nas X is living his best life right now and we are here for it, along with everyone else, apparently. Check out some of the best reactions to his memorable entrance into the wedding crashers hall of fame:

**_Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com._** View Photos Getty 2020 Grammy Awards: All the Wild After-Party Sightings!
#WeddingCrashers#LilNasX
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding, Enters Hand-in-Hand with Bride

Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding, Enters Hand-in-Hand with Bride
How the Kardashians Are Paying Tribute to Their Father on His Birthday
View Photo Gallery

How the Kardashians Are Paying Tribute to Their Father on His Birthday
Jessica Simpson STUNS in Hot Pink Pantsuit at Create & Cultivate
View Photos

Jessica Simpson STUNS in Hot Pink Pantsuit at Create & Cultivate
Cardi B Voices Her Support for Zaya Wade

Cardi B Voices Her Support for Zaya Wade
Ben Affleck on Breaking Divorce to Kids, Relationship with Jennifer Garner Now

Ben Affleck on Breaking Divorce to Kids, Relationship with Jennifer Garner Now
Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship