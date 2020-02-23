Lil Nas X took the idea of wedding crashing to a whole new level on Saturday when he was seen entering the wedding reception hand-in-hand with the bride. That's a whole new level of bold!

It's also sure to make for a memorable experience for everyone in attendance, as Nas even took to the dance floor while his smash hit "Old Town Road" played.

The rapper posted video of his joyful prank to his Twitter just as the NAACP Image Awards were getting under way; he was up for two trophies and took home Outstanding New Artist, though he was unable to attend. Is this why?

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

In the hilarious (and NSFW for language) clip, Nas can be seen high-stepping into the reception with the bride, as if ushering her into her new life just as his song hit the radio. The shocked screams of the guests drowned out everything for a moment.

And if there was any uncertainty that this was a surprise, a quick pan from whomever was manning the camera to a woman just inside the reception made it crystal clear. "What the f--k is happening right now!?" she shouts in surprise.

Social media absolutely loved his incredible entrance, complete with white cowboy hat and a wildly illustrated casual look. After all, it's a lot easier to get down to your two-time Grammy winning single and the epic star-studded performance you brought to the Grammy stage for your first time there if you're dressed to groove.

Lil Nas X is living his best life right now and we are here for it, along with everyone else, apparently. Check out some of the best reactions to his memorable entrance into the wedding crashers hall of fame:

this is EXACTLY MY REACTION pic.twitter.com/CnaXPlEQne — cece✨ bianca’s day 💓 (@bbkuwonus) February 23, 2020

Lol she was cracking me up! — f250hound (@f250hound) February 23, 2020

Them when you walked in: pic.twitter.com/r0DkTaqG64 — JoeL (@afemeje) February 23, 2020

i would have SCREECHED — Kelsey Jaffer (Rinky Stinko) (@kelatonin) February 23, 2020

LEGEND 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Istannormani (@Istannormani___) February 23, 2020

Cowboy⭐️in shining armour come to save (well make) the Wedding day? 🤠 pic.twitter.com/hkkd9luokj — FoxyLoxyRedHead✨🦊✨ (@FoxyLoxyRedHead) February 23, 2020