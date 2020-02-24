Shahs of Sunset Star Wonders Why Reza's Husband Got Off 'Scott Free' In Naked Jenga Scandal

On Sunday night's new episode of "Shahs of Sunset," star Reza Farahan continued to hold onto his grudges against Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Ali Ashouri and Destiney Rose, before finally coming to an understanding with at least one of them.

ICYMI, Destiney's friend Ali claimed Reza's husband Adam had been sharing nude photos and playing strip Jenga with other men behind Reza's back. Adam said it was all done in a joking manner, with Reza calling him "stupid" for his actions. When Reza met up with Destiney and Ali to go over the allegations, Ashouri said he felt sexually harassed -- and Reza blew up on him.

At the top of the new hour, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi said she spoke with Ali herself, and he claimed MJ was the one who first said Adam's behavior sounded like "borderline sexual harassment." MJ whispering in Ali's ear was a claim Destiney also made later in the episode.

Defending his man in a confessional, Reza said, "All the things I love about Adam are the reasons why Ali Ashouri was able to get so close so fast. He thinks everyone is good until they do something to show that they're not."

When Destiney tried to extend an olive branch to both Farahan and his husband by sending them a note and kumquat tree, however, Adam wasn't having it. "She never said I'm sorry," he responded after reading the note. "A huge I'm sorry would have been appreciated."

Reza was resigned to simply "coexist" with Destiney going forwarding, texting her that "everything that has transpired is really hurtful/damaging" and saying her "intentions/actions weren't pure." That being said, he still invited her to join the rest of the cast -- sans MJ, who didn't appear in the episode at all -- for a mud run.

When she showed up at Reza and Adam's home, Adam told her to speak with his husband. "I thought I was coming to talk about inappropriate texts and naked Jenga and he starts talking about sexual harassment," Reza told her, explaining why he was so frustrated. "If I were you, I would have been like, 'Yo dude, this is my friend and his husband. You're talking about sexual harassment and this is the first I've heard of it.' So I'm assuming you knew what was going on."

Destiney swore she had no idea Ali would bring up feeling sexually harassed, claiming after the disastrous meeting Ali "specifically told me Mers told him to do it at that f--king lunch." Now believing Destiney had been "set up," the two hugged it out.

Adam, meanwhile, defended his texts by saying he sent Mike Shouhed the same types of messages. As the episode aired, however, Shouhed wondered by Adam didn't seem to be catching as much flack for his alleged behavior as Ali and MJ did for calling it out.

"Oh damn. Adam got away scott free ... talking about wanting an apology ... he also played a big part in all this ... didn't he?" he tweeted.

Reza responded immediately, writing, "Not at all, I dealt with my man at home. My best friend of 30 years, did me dirty and sold me out for a shorter, less handsome brokedown version of me. PeriodT #shahs #wisdom #facts".

"Period doesn't have a T! Plus ur mans acting all brand new," Mike responded. "Just sayin! We will all see who was to blame very soon. The truth ALWAYS comes out."

When a fan later asked whether Reza and Mike were really fighting, Shouhed responded, "We are best friends. But that doesn't mean anyone just gets a pass. We need answers. People must be held accountable."

"Shahs of Sunset" airs Sundays on Bravo.