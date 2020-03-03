Hollywood and beyond are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, multiple twisters ripped through Tennessee, including one that destroyed 40 buildings. At least 19 people have been killed by the disaster, according to The Tennessean.

Stars took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Many asked how they can help, while other Nashville natives updated their fans on their safety as well as the fate of their homes.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, who lives in the city with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Jacob, 13 months, and Isaiah, 5, was one of the first to speak out about the tornadoes when she appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday morning.

"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing [the damage]," she said. "And I'm texting people I know and I'm asking my husband, 'Everybody's good?' He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take them down to the safe room. I was like, 'I bet everybody was crying.'"

Carrie Underwood talks about her husband and kids being in Nashville when the tornado hit last night.



"He said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down (to) a little safe room in our house. I bet everyone was crying." pic.twitter.com/Ny8Yy5b8Uj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini tweeted, "Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let's start helping and healing."

Reese Witherspoon, whose clothing line Draper James has a location in Nashville, wrote, "Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado. 🙏🏻I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe."

"The Bones" singer Maren Morris, who also lives in the Tennessee city, tweeted that the tornado missed her block "by an inch."

"We are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," she wrote. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Ryan Seacrest also expressed his sympathies for those affected. "My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation," the "American Idol" host tweeted.

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley was one of the many who shared a collage of photos from the devastation on her Instagram. Captioning the pic, the 22-year-old wrote, "All I can say is WOW...I'm honestly kind of numb. A tornado hit last night and took the lives of many. This morning my grandmother frantically called me crying...and after I got off the phone with her the tears just started rolling."

"The reason being? I had an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the fact that she was still here to call me," she added. "When the tornado hit last night I couldn't get ahold of my brother Chase...and I literally went numb. Luckily everyone is all ok! I guess what I’m trying to say is life is so short so love hard and never leave things unsaid. Now it’s time for the Nashville community to come together and help our brothers and sisters rebuild ❤️ #prayfornashville #nashvillestrong"

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 3, 2020

Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado. Stay strong. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 3, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. If there’s a city that will conquer adversity, it is the city of music. Yesterday, today, and every day forward, #ibelieveinnashville ♥️ xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) March 3, 2020

Please pray for Nashville and surrounding areas right now. A big tornado has hit. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 3, 2020

Prayers going out to all those affected in Nashville this morning — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

I'm heartsick for the victims and their families. Stay strong, Nashville. You're in our hearts today. https://t.co/i9K0IDgHh6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 3, 2020

Thinking of Nashville and everyone in Tennessee recovering from last night’s devastating tornadoes, especially those who have lost loved ones. Thank you to the first responders—please stay safe. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 3, 2020

Thanks to all that have checked on David and his safety after the tornados in the Nashville area. He is safe. Team Archie #PrayForNashville — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) March 3, 2020

Prayers for Nashville and middle Tennessee who were in the path of devastating tornadoes causing several deaths and significant damage. Terrible to wake up to, praying especially for those who have lost loved ones. https://t.co/IqzrqGUcoM — Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) March 3, 2020

Sending so much love to Nashville this morning. We’re all okay. Surreal. https://t.co/iFGhy0HvOU — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) March 3, 2020

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

The dogs, our home and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 3, 2020

