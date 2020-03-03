Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Nashville Tornado: Carrie Underwood, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars React
"I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe," Witherspoon tweeted.

Hollywood and beyond are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, multiple twisters ripped through Tennessee, including one that destroyed 40 buildings. At least 19 people have been killed by the disaster, according to The Tennessean.

Stars took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Many asked how they can help, while other Nashville natives updated their fans on their safety as well as the fate of their homes.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, who lives in the city with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Jacob, 13 months, and Isaiah, 5, was one of the first to speak out about the tornadoes when she appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday morning.

"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing [the damage]," she said. "And I'm texting people I know and I'm asking my husband, 'Everybody's good?' He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take them down to the safe room. I was like, 'I bet everybody was crying.'"

Fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini tweeted, "Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let's start helping and healing."

Reese Witherspoon, whose clothing line Draper James has a location in Nashville, wrote, "Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado. 🙏🏻I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe."

"The Bones" singer Maren Morris, who also lives in the Tennessee city, tweeted that the tornado missed her block "by an inch."

"We are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," she wrote. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

Ryan Seacrest also expressed his sympathies for those affected. "My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation," the "American Idol" host tweeted.

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley was one of the many who shared a collage of photos from the devastation on her Instagram. Captioning the pic, the 22-year-old wrote, "All I can say is WOW...I'm honestly kind of numb. A tornado hit last night and took the lives of many. This morning my grandmother frantically called me crying...and after I got off the phone with her the tears just started rolling."

"The reason being? I had an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the fact that she was still here to call me," she added. "When the tornado hit last night I couldn't get ahold of my brother Chase...and I literally went numb. Luckily everyone is all ok! I guess what I'm trying to say is life is so short so love hard and never leave things unsaid. Now it's time for the Nashville community to come together and help our brothers and sisters rebuild ❤️ #prayfornashville #nashvillestrong"

All I can say is WOW...I'm honestly kind of numb. A tornado hit last night and took the lives of many. This morning my grandmother frantically called me crying...and after I got off the phone with her the tears just started rolling. The reason being? I had an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the fact that she was still here to call me. When the tornado hit last night I couldn't get ahold of my brother Chase...and I literally went numb. Luckily everyone is all ok! I guess what I'm trying to say is life is so short so love hard and never leave things unsaid. Now it's time for the Nashville community to come together and help our brothers and sisters rebuild ❤️ #prayfornashville #nashvillestrong

Pray for Our city of NASHVILLE - A scary night of sirens and a sunrise that revealed the damage of this deadly tornado. Heavy hearted 💔 today for the destruction that does not seem as though it can be real, for the families who have lost so much- for the children who should never have to see their school destroyed, for families and friends who grieve today- as we are holding onto hope and give thanks that this amazing city will surround, pray and rebuild hearts and homes by the power of God, that this community we have loved and been rooted in for the past 5 years knows precisely how to lean in and love so well. Thankful for leadership in this city and state, thankful for the heart of service and updates on supplies needed at various shelter locations in #nashville and ready to help in this city that WILL have its strength renewed #NashvilleStrong ❤️🙏🏻 WE #believeinnashville ❤️🙏🏻

