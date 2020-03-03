Tate Donovan found himself in the headlines last month after both Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock recalled dating the actor in the '90s. And, yes, he's very aware they spoke about him.

Thankfully, the two actresses only had nice things to say about their shared ex while Sandra interviewed Jen for Interview, with Bullock joking Donovan was a "very patient human being, given that he dated us both."

"It was sent to me like 70 times, yes, trust me, I definitely read it," Donovan told TooFab when asked if he saw the article. "It was very nice. That was very nice of them, they're both very sweet and yeah, it's very nice," he added.

When asked if he was surprised by the number of headlines the tidbit generated -- with news items popping up on PEOPLE, Fox News, Page Six, Today, Us, E! and even TooFab -- he said he was more shocked by "how many people connected to me about it."

"I was like, wow, that's crazy," he added.

In the Interview piece, Bullock said she and Aniston were "introduced by our former boyfriend" at a CAA party following the Golden Globes back in the day. "I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," said Sandra.

"Yes, we did. That's a beautiful way of saying it," said Aniston.

"We both partook of Tate [Donovan]," Bullock noted, as Aniston reiterated, "We both partook of Tate."

Jen then joked that Tate "seems to have a type." Sandy pointed out that type was "talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous," as Jen added they're also both "lovers of architecture" and "lovers of interior design."

Bullock partook of Tate when she was engaged to the actor after meeting on the 1992 film, "Love Potion No. 9;" while Aniston dated Donovan -- who played her love interest, Joshua, on "Friends" -- from 1995 to 1998.

The actor can next be seen in the new film "Tuscaloosa," which hits theaters, VOD and Digital HD on March 13, 2020.