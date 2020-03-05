Wendy Williams has a lot of love for Ashley Graham, just not when she's doing this.

During her Hot Topics segment on Thursday, the talk show host went in on the model after Graham shared a photo showing her changing her baby boy Isaac in the middle of a Staples over the weekend.

"I love Ashley Graham. She's a beautiful model, she's been on the show, we love her, I've seen her out socially and she's being mommy shamed by me," Williams said at the top of her segment. "Listen to what I'm saying because I don't like what she did."

Ashley Graham changed her baby son’s diaper on the floor of a Staples store and was mommy shamed. This and more on today’s Hot Topics. pic.twitter.com/4YvM2ffr8J — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 5, 2020

Despite explaining how Graham changed his diaper on a mat and claimed there was "no restroom in sight," Williams still said "I don't want to see this." Telling women at home this isn't a move for them to "revere," she then explained what she thinks Ashley should have done in the situation.

"This is what you're supposed to do if you're Ashley Graham ... why didn't she take the baby out to the car?" asked Wendy. "My other thing is, if you have a 7-week-old child -- and there's nothing wrong with taking her son out at 7 weeks old -- but you're watching the baby more than you're watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper and cartridges for your printer."

"When you see that baby's face turn purple, you know what they're doing, they're about to push one out," Williams continued, reiterating that she just wished Graham had handled the situation differently and not shared it on Instagram.

"This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot," Wendy concluded. "Ashley, I like you. This is not hot. This is sending a bad message. I don't want to see this in the store. I don't, and I'm a mom. I don't want to see this."

Graham shared the photo over the weekend, captioning the pic, "Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

Her comments were flooded with those commending her, sympathizing with her and, like Wendy, wondering why it was necessary. While Amy Schumer called her a "queen" and Sara Foster said they'd all "been there," others criticized Graham.

"I don't understand why changing your babies diaper in the floor of a store makes you a great mom," read one popular comment. "I think it's rather Classless. There must be other facilities in the area or go back in your car."

"This is some People of Walmart shit right here," wrote another.

Graham has yet to respond to any of the criticism.