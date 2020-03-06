Ryan Gosling may be a big movie star whose face adorns movies and television screens, billboards, posters and magazine covers, but there's one place you won't find him and that's on Eva Mendes' social media feeds.

The actress, who has been dating Gosling since 2011 and shares two children with him, broke it down for a fan who cheekily commented that they "wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan [Gosling] on this page."

Mendes kept it positive, but was very clear as to her social media approach when it comes to family. "I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that)," she said of Gosling content, as reported by People.

"My man and my kids are private," the actress continued. "That’s important to me so thanks for getting that."

The initial fan comment was a "P.S." note attached to a more positive appreciation of Mendes' willingness to connect directly with her fans and acknowledge them through her social media presence. It can be a double-edged sword, but Mendes is clearly passionate about the benefits of social media while vigilantly avoiding its pitfalls as best she can.

"I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women," she told the fan after thanking her for her kind words. "I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad."

She then went on to talk about the Instagram pic the fan commented on, which was a promotional shot for her new collection with New York & Company, making sure that she is very clear that she does not just roll out of bed and look like that.

"Instagram can be hurtful in that way," she said of retouched photos perpetuating self-image and -confidence issues in women. And so she made sure to let her followers know that this photo was most definitely retouched professionally as part of an ad campaign.

"I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things," she said.

The actress then closed by encouring that fan and all of her other followers to keep on keeping it real with her and she'll return the favor. "Feel free to call me out on bullshit if you see it," she wrote.

Mendes can be seen engaging with her fans throughout her Instagram page, thanking them for their kindness and keeping things generally very positive and filled with love. It's wonderful to see someone so deliberate in finding a healthy way to engage with social media both for their fans and theirself.

