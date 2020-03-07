Katy Perry admitted it's not always smooth sailing with her fiance Orlando Bloom, just days after announcing her pregnancy.

During an appearance on "On the Air with Ryan Seacrest," the pop star, who revealed the couple are expecting their first child together earlier this week, said the pair don't always see eye to eye, but it may be for the best.

"I've consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light, you know?"

"It's just one of those relationships," she continued. "I don't know about anyone else who's listening what kind of relationships they've had - and I've had many - but it's like we basically, we get down to the mat and come back up every time."

On Wednesday, the "American Idol" judge let the world in on her goods news as she showed off her baby bump at the end of the "Never Worn White" video.

Shortly after the song's debut, she posted a clip online detailing more about her surprising news.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said.

"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."

The following day, she took to Twitter to thank her fans by posting,'love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. thank u.'

The happy couple became engaged in February 2019 and reportedly postponed their wedding in December, moving it to this summer in Japan.

While this will be Katy's first child, her fiance shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

This Week in Celebrity Pictures Getty