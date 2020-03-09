She was the first ever country star to do it back in 1978 — and she wants to return to the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday next year.

During an interview with "60 Minutes Australia", Dolly Parton was asked about a possible retirement age — and she came back with the most Dolly Parton answer ever.

"Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74," she replied with a trademark smile. "I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

"See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it, I don't know if they will... if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

The "Jolene" songstress, who celebrated her latest birthday on January 19, was just 32 when she first appeared on the cover.

For the shoot, the Nashville icon donned sequined pink cuffs and collar, a white bow tie, a low-cut black corset top and, of course, a pair of the iconic black bunny rabbit ears.

And she is ready to wear the very same outfit again: "Maybe! I could probably use it," she replied when asked if she would. "Boobs are still the same!"

"I'm kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much," she added, per E! News. "When I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way! Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!"

