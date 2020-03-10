Joe Giudice says the coronavirus scare in Italy is "ridiculous" and being blown out of proportion.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" vet is currently living in the European country while he awaits a decision in his deportation case after never applying for U.S. citizenship after serving 41-months in an American federal prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, announced a nation-wide lockdown in a dramatic effort to contain the coronavirus, as there are now 463 deaths reported and 9,172 cases so far, the most of any European country, according to CNN.

And Joe made his feelings about the crisis known, as he took to Instagram to share some statistics he thought were relevant.

"More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus 🦠," the 47-year-old estranged husband of Teresa Giudice began. "People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with 🔒down !!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again !!!!! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking and 🧼 👏! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands"

According to Psychology Today, however, deaths related to Viagra use during the decade of 1998 to 2007 saw "1,824 deaths mostly from heart attacks" in the U.S. So far the global death toll for COVID-19 has exceeded 4,000.

But Joe wasn't done just yet with his critical take about how the fear is affecting everyday Italian life, as he shared more thoughts in the attached video clip.

"I can't believe that there's literally nobody in these streets," he said as he panned his cell phone camera to an empty roadway.

The lockdown includes a ban on Italians traveling, schools being closed, public events such as soccer matches and funerals being canceled and restaurants closing at 6 p.m.

"Look at this -- ghost town -- literally nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus," Joe continued. "It's like ridiculous. People are so scared -- unbelievable."

Joe then gave his suggestion on how to properly respond to the worldwide spread of the virus that has killed 4,000 and infected 110,000, according to the latest numbers from The Washington Post.

"Grow a set of cojones," he explained. "Jesus -- ridiculous. I guess I'll be the only one walking around working today," he added, giving little insight into his current employment situation.

Meanwhile, Teresa, 47, and their four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 are residing in New Jersey, as Joe awaits the final decision on his deportation case. On Monday, New Jersey declared a state of emergency with a reported 11 cases of coronavirus.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram