Brigitte Nielsen said her sons in Italy are living in fear over the coronavirus.

During an interview on "The Talk" on Tuesday, the actress revealed two of her four sons are staying in the European country, where a nation-wide lockdown was put in place in a dramatic effort to contain the coronavirus, as there are now 630 deaths reported and over 9,000 cases so far, the most of any European country, according to CNN.

"I speak to my children every day. They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it's more dangerous," Nielsen, 56, explained. "True, the entire country, 60 million people, is now on lockdown. What my kids are saying, they are fine, but it is a very, very difficult situation for them because they are scared."

While she didn't specify which of her sons are staying in the fashion capital, Nielsen said the living conditions are rapidly deteriorating, as the country braces for the worst.

"There is no more food," Nielsen said. "Here in America, they're looking for toilet paper. In Italy, they're looking for food. There is a panic, not only getting the virus but the fact that there is nothing to be eaten and there's no clean water."

Nielsen continued, "It's pretty scary when you're young and it's hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, 'You cannot come over for Easter.' Now they definitely cannot come over because the entire lockdown."

The "Red Sonja" star said even though the situation is not as "grave" in America at the moment, citizens should still be cautious.

"I think people should be aware this coronavirus is a very serious thing. But be logical, don't panic but do the things you're told to do," she added.

Nielsen has four sons from previous relationships and shares one-year-old daughter Frida with her current husband, Mattia Dessì.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, instituted the lockdown which includes a ban on Italians traveling, schools being closed, public events such as soccer matches and funerals being canceled and restaurants closing at 6 p.m.

In America, there have been over 1,000 cases of coronavirus reported, with 31 deaths, according to The Washington Post.

"It's fair to say that as the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the United States, will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to this virus. And there's a good chance that many will become sick," said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases in a statement on Monday.

