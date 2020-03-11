Charlie Sheen is once again denying allegations that he raped the late child actor Corey Haim during filming of their 1986 film "Lucas" after Corey Feldman resurfaced the claims in his new documentary film "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys."

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period," Sheen's publicist said in a statement. "I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

She has publicly stated in multiple interviews she does not believe anything happened between her son and Sheen, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017, "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up. If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up."

It was this same year that Sheen famously sued the National Enquirer for libel over publishing these claims against him. That case was settled in 2018, but the documentary's premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles has resurfaced the salacious allegations.

Haim, who died in 2010 at the age of 38 after years of struggling with drug addiction, was 13 at the time of filming, while Sheen was 18. He and Feldman had remained friends throughout their lives, save for a period of estrangement toward the end of Haim's life where Feldman said he couldn't watch his friend destroy himself. They reportedly reconciled before Haim died.

"This wasn't like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like, 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," Feldman said of Haim in the documentary, per Entertainment Weekly. According to the film, several other people corroborated that Haim also spoke to them of the abuse.

Haim's mother spoke on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2017 about the allegations, where she claims it was actor Dominick Brascia who assaulted her son and not Sheen.

Feldman has long claimed, and reiterates in his documentary, that both Sheen and Brascia assaulted his friend. It was Brascia who made the allegations against Sheen in the bombshell 2017 report. He passed away in 2018, but denied the allegations, as well.

Feldman first began to speak out about sexual abuse he alleges both he and Haim suffered throughout their careers as child actors in 2011 (just one year after Haim's death) before naming names and going into greater detail in his 2013 memoir "Coreyography."

All of the men accused have denied the allegations and no charges have been brought against any of them.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram