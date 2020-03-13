Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kelly Ripa Gets Botox Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Calls Wrinkles 'Very Serious Medical Problem'
View Photos
Getty/Instagram
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining

See how she looked after the injections, as she asked, 'Did I survive?'

Kelly Ripa may be concerned about the coronavirus outbreak, but she doesn't want it to show on her face.

As her own show, "Live with Kelly and Ryan," continues to film without a studio audience due to safety concerns, the host addressed another "very serious problem going around right now" Thursday on her Instagram Story.

"It's Botox deficiency," said dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik, who sat beside the fresh-faced star inside his offices. After Ripa joked she had an "acute" diagnosis, he said it could lead to side effects including "lines" and "wrinkles."

"He's afraid I'm going to touch him. I appreciate how germ nervous you are, because we all are," Ripa then told him. "These are great CDC rules and I appreciate them, however in this time we have noticed there's been a lot of worrying, you can see it's written all over my face."

"But Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come to work to treat my acute botox deficiency," she added, before he got down to business.

Following the treatment, Ripa shared an "After" look at her face. "What do you think?" she asked. "Did I survive? Is there any Botox left for anyone else, doctor?"

"We used it all up, hopefully there won't be a shortage," he joked.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Quarantine Update from Australia

View Story

Ripa's Stories come after her talk show decided against filming with a live studio audience. "Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows," Walt Disney Television said in a statement.

"While we don't have our regular studio audience, except for some of our producers ... that shouldn't stop everyone from watching at home," Ripa said on the show. "Because, let's face it: You can't go anywhere else!"

View Photo Gallery Getty Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining

#KellyRipa#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Kris Jenner Reflects on Her 'Biggest Regret' That 'Broke Up' Her Family

Kris Jenner Reflects on Her 'Biggest Regret' That 'Broke Up' Her Family
Kelly Ripa Gets Botox Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kelly Ripa Gets Botox Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
View Photo Gallery

Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
Jordyn Woods Responds to Criticism for Wearing Abaya at Mosque

Jordyn Woods Responds to Criticism for Wearing Abaya at Mosque
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Quarantine Update from Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Quarantine Update from Australia
Heather McDonald Says 'Horrible' Lawsuit Ruined Friendships with RHOC Stars
exclusive

Heather McDonald Says 'Horrible' Lawsuit Ruined Friendships with RHOC Stars