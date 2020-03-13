Kris Jenner revealed some more details about the affair that she says destroyed her first marriage and tore apart her family on Thursday.

During the inaugural interview on Diane von Furstenberg's new podcast, "InCharge With DVF," the momager reflected on the cheating incident that resulted in her split from Robert Kardashian Sr. almost 30 years ago, and the struggles that ensued of being a single mom to four kids -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Jr.

"I got married when I was very, very young," the 64-year-old began. "I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

The couple were officially divorced in 1991 and the aftermath provided extreme financial and emotional stress for Kris.

"I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four children," she explained. "My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared."

Her religious convictions helped her find her way, as she recalled, "I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up."

Kris previously revealed details about the cheating scandal in her 2011 memoir, "Kris Jenner... And All Things Kardashian." The business mogul recounted the 1989 affair she had with a professional soccer player, who was 10 years younger than her.

In a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kris divulged she regretted the divorce from Robert, saying, "I had a wonderful, beautiful life with Robert. He was just an amazing man. I always wish I could call Robert right now. That's an everyday thing." Robert passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003.

The mother-of-six ended the interview with telling host Diane that the one thing she wants to be remembered by is "being a great mom -- and just being a good person."

