Lala Kent doesn't believe God would allow her to get coronavirus ... but if she does contract the disease it would shine a brighter light on her upcoming nuptials.

During an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star made a controversial confession to her 1.3 million followers that she doesn't believe God would bestow coronavirus upon her before she walks down the aisle with fiance Randall Emmett in April.

"So I may get in trouble for this, but it's okay," the 30-year-old began. "I just don't feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me."

She does feel, however, that God would make a sly PR move if she did contract the disease, which carries 128,000 reported cases and a death toll of nearly 4,700 worldwide, according to the latest media reports.

"Let's just say I did get it before my wedding," Lala continued, "I feel that means God is like, 'B--ch you need a little publicity. But that's the only way I would get it, I feel."

As if predicting the public's response to the awkward admission, Lala asked her unnamed friend on camera, "Do you think people are going to slam me for what I said?"

"I don't even know," the friend said sheepishly while walking away. "People slam on s--t for the weirdest reasons."

Later on her Instagram Story, Lala and her friend mused about how they would be spending their day in the midst of a rainstorm and the "corona - WHY - rus" outbreak.

The Instagram Story has since been partially deleted. TooFab has reached out to Lala Kent for comment.

Meanwhile, Lala's cast mate Stassi Schroeder may have to make special preparations for her upcoming wedding in the wake of the outbreak.

The "Vanderpump Rules" vet is planning on marrying Beau Clark in Rome come October. Italy's number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to 1,266 - an increase of 250 in a day, according to Sky News.

