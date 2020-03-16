Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During Coronavirus Pandemic
View Photos
Getty
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining

"Stop killing old people please."

Hilary Duff is urging everyone to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Lizzie McGuire star branded young people who are still participating in large social gatherings, despite warnings from health officials, "millennial assholes."

"To you all you young, millennial assholes that keep going out and partying, go home," Duff said in the clip. "Stop killing old people please."

A few short hours after Duff urged people to stay home, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to express similar thoughts.

"Guys -- I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," she said. "I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this," she continued. "It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."

Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus

View Story

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 174,800 and killed more than 6,680 according to recent media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 140 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 3,800 Americans have contracted the virus and 70 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram Inside Hilary Duff's Wild Safari Honeymoon

#Coronavirus#HilaryDuff
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During…

Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During…
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
View Photos

Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus

Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus
Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Bare Bumps While 'Hibernating Together'
Stars and Their Bumps

Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Bare Bumps While 'Hibernating Together'
Coco Austin Shares Pic Nursing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
View Photos

Coco Austin Shares Pic Nursing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Made a Quarantine House For Her Dolls

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Made a Quarantine House For Her Dolls