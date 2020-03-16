Hilary Duff is urging everyone to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Lizzie McGuire star branded young people who are still participating in large social gatherings, despite warnings from health officials, "millennial assholes."

"To you all you young, millennial assholes that keep going out and partying, go home," Duff said in the clip. "Stop killing old people please."

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME. Stop killing old people please.” - Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

A few short hours after Duff urged people to stay home, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to express similar thoughts.

"Guys -- I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," she said. "I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this," she continued. "It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 174,800 and killed more than 6,680 according to recent media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 140 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 3,800 Americans have contracted the virus and 70 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram