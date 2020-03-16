Patricia Arquette has decided to make a big change for her health amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar winner announced on Twitter late Sunday night that she has given up smoking in response to COVID-19 and welcomed fans to join her in being healthier.

"As COVID-19 attacks the lungs one of the most important things you can do is to quit smoking and vaping," she tweeted. "I'm in day 3. Care to join?"

A fellow smoker replied: "After 24 yrs of smoking, I am trying. Let me rephrase that i will quit smoking. Thanks for letting me know I am not alone in this important health decision."

Patricia followed up and wrote: "We can do this this f-cking virus attacks lungs. We don't want to be on ventilators. We gotta do it cold turkey."

Those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, immune disorders, heart conditions and the elderly are at higher risk of hospitalization due to coronavirus.

Please visit websites for the CDC and WHO for more information.

