Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus
View Photos
Getty
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining

"We don't want to be on ventilators. We gotta do it cold turkey."

Patricia Arquette has decided to make a big change for her health amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar winner announced on Twitter late Sunday night that she has given up smoking in response to COVID-19 and welcomed fans to join her in being healthier.

Kelly Ripa Gets Botox Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Calls Wrinkles 'Very Serious Medical Problem'

View Story

"As COVID-19 attacks the lungs one of the most important things you can do is to quit smoking and vaping," she tweeted. "I'm in day 3. Care to join?"

A fellow smoker replied: "After 24 yrs of smoking, I am trying. Let me rephrase that i will quit smoking. Thanks for letting me know I am not alone in this important health decision."

Patricia followed up and wrote: "We can do this this f-cking virus attacks lungs. We don't want to be on ventilators. We gotta do it cold turkey."

Those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, immune disorders, heart conditions and the elderly are at higher risk of hospitalization due to coronavirus.

Please visit websites for the CDC and WHO for more information.

View Photo Gallery Getty Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining

#PatriciaArquette#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During…

Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During…
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
View Photos

Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Quarantining
Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus

Patricia Arquette Goes 'Cold Turkey' In Response to Coronavirus
Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Bare Bumps While 'Hibernating Together'
Stars and Their Bumps

Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Bare Bumps While 'Hibernating Together'
Coco Austin Shares Pic Nursing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
View Photos

Coco Austin Shares Pic Nursing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Made a Quarantine House For Her Dolls

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Made a Quarantine House For Her Dolls