The President went from "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine" to advising citizens to avoid all public spaces — and social gatherings — in the space of seven weeks.

And according to Jon Voight, Donald Trump — and the man he put in charge of fighting the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence — are doing a fantastic job.

"Listen, the President and the Administration are doing a wonderful job," he said while enjoying a night out in LA on Tuesday. "We are very fortunate to be in this country and be taken care of as we are."

"We have wonderful medical people around our Vice President, who are really doing a tremendous job."

The father of Angelina Jolie maintains the coronavirus impact will not be as great as the seasonal flu.

"Now, the coronavirus will take its toll, whatever it is," Voight, who is an ardent Trump supporter, said. "But it won't be the toll of the flu."

"Most of the people who get this coronavirus will get a minor response from it, because the people who are at risk have certain lung problems or diabetes or different kinds of things; if they get it they're going to be in more danger."

He insisted that while we should be careful about potentially spreading the virus, we should not put our lives on hold.

"But anyway, we shouldn't go crazy," he added. "We should take precautions and do all the things that are recommended to us to do, and not be foolish. But we should also live our lives."

On Monday President Trump issued new guidelines designed to curb the spread within 15 days, but admitted the fallout could last throughout the summer.

Elderly people and those with underlying health issues were advised to stay at home and away from other people, while everyone else was advised to avoid social gatherings of more than ten people.

All Americans should work from home where possible, and avoid restaurants, bars, discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

More than 180,000 have been infected worldwide so far, resulting in more than 7,000 deaths.

