Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a pledge to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the celebrity couple announced that they have donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to offer relief to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Posting a message to her Instagram account, Lively said, "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

The "Gossip Girl" star, 32, went on to stress the importance of social distancing and self-quarantine, while also giving advice on how to check on others who may feel "lonely and isolated."

"Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don't have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected," Lively continued. "Remember the lonely and isolated. FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up -- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home. ❤️"

The actress ended her message by throwing a little jab at her husband. "Sending so much love," she concluded. "Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him. ☺️"

Reynolds, 43, posted a similar message to both Instagram and Twitter about he and Lively's donation. However, the "Deadpool" star concluded his post by making a joke about Hugh Jackman, a.k.a. Wolverine.

"(Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[crying emooji]-HUGH)" Reynolds wrote.

The actor captioned the post with his infamous blunt humor. "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole," he joked, adding, "if you're able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada"

See their posts below.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 197,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 7,950, according to recent media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 140 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 5,700 Americans have contracted the virus and 94 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

