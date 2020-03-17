Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together? She Says ...
Fans praised her for being able to coparent with Tristan after sharing a sweet photo of True.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are a united front when it comes to their daughter.

The reality TV star shared a sweet photo of her with her adorable little girl True Thompson on Monday, showing the two rocking matching silk pajamas. "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" she captioned the precious pic.

The post was met with a ton of support from Khloe's 106 million followers, many of whom praised them for co-parenting with her ex. Tristan also put a number of heart emojis under the photo.

One inquisitive fan, however, also wondered whether her comment also meant she and Tristan were "back together" following their explosive split in 2019. As she did with many followers who commented on the post, she replied.

"It means her parents love her beyond measure," Kardashian simply responded.

While things between them were bad following the Jordyn Woods scandal this time last year, Khloe has always made it a point to keep Tristan in the picture when it comes to True. In the time since their relationship woes, she's said she doesn't think Tristan is a "bad person," but someone who made mistakes when they were together.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest in 2019, she added, "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That's genuinely how I feel."

