North West is doing her part to prepare for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared a video of a "quarantine house" her six-year-old daughter had made for her dolls named after her mom and dad: Kim and Kanye West.

The house, which looked like it was made out of Amazon cardboard boxes, featured flowers, books, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a tiny pillow inside.

"North and her houses," Kim said while she panned the camera over North's house. "She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye."

The KKW founder then laughed as she moved the dolls, which were sitting at a tiny table, next to one another. Kim, 39, continued to show more of the tiny house, including windows North had made, "so we can look out."

It seems that North is taking after her mom, as earlier this week Kim shared a video of her disinfecting a play makeup kit that Khloe Kardashian had given her to pass along to one of her daughters, either North or Chicago. Apparently Khloe had been coughing and Kim didn't want to take any chances amid the spread of COVID-19.

"Khloé handed this to me, but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?" Kim asked an unnamed doctor washing his hands in her kitchen. "I cannot give that to my daughter."

Kim then found a box of Clorox wipes and preceded to sanitize the gift.

"This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something," Kim explained. "I saw her cough and I'm not down for that," she said in reference to her younger sister.

After thoroughly wiping down the entire makeup box, Kim exhaled, "Ok, now I can give it to my daughter."

With the pandemic causing people to take every precaution, Kim followed suit during her Instagram Story and gave her followers tips on how to safely greet each other.

"We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello," she explained, as the doctor tapped his feet to Caesar's feet, instead of shaking hands.

Kim demonstrated the safety measure as well, but quipped, "I don't have time for two, so I'll just do one," before offering one more piece of advice.

"You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows. So, no more elbows, or do just a little bow," she said as the doctor and Caesar put their hands together and bowed.

According to recent media reports, the coronavirus has infected more than 156,000 and killed more than 5,800.

