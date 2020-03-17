Zoe Kravitz has been applauded for her no-nonsense response to someone insinuating she had lightened her skin.

On Tuesday, the "Big Little Lies" star shared a sweet "self(ie) quarantine" with her dog as she spends her time inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"self(ie) quarantine," she captioned the post. "stay inside kids. one day at a time."

An Instagram user, however, claimed the actress looked like she had lightened her skin color.

"Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture," the person commented. "please don't tell me you are getting ready [sic] of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color."

Kravitz snapped back. "jesus. no girl," she wrote. "this is what happens to some of us mixed us mixed kids when we can't go outside lol."

Many fans came to Kravitz's defense and expressed how they've experienced a similar struggle.

"ahahaha the struggle is so real for us mixed kids," a person commented and another wrote, "ooohhh facts! i literally have like 10 shades of foundation. We change with the seasons."

"if you're a fan of her you'd know," a fan wrote, tagging the critic. "this isn't even the type of question to consider."

Like many people across the country, the "Divergent" star is practicing self-isolation during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 197,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 7,950 as of March 17, according to media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 140 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 5,700 Americans have contracted the virus and 94 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

