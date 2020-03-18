Seth Rogen Demands Cats Producers Release the Butthole Cut After Live Tweeting Stoned

Two major developments in the world of "Cats" coalesced on Twitter on Tuesday night.

As Seth Rogen live tweeted his first ever viewing of the film, while very stoned, a separate movement to release the "Butthole Cut" was quickly gathering steam.

The bizarre petition kicked off when filmmaker Ben Mekler tweeted: "I desperately need a tell-all book about the making of CATS. It could really help me get through this" -- and one follower replied with perhaps the most disturbing production story yet.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

"A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie," he claimed. "His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before."

"Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats."

Naturally, immediately, inevitably, #ReleasetheButtholeCut became Twitter's top trending topic.

Meanwhile, at the exact same time, through pure cosmic coincidence, Seth Rogen was sitting down to watch the much-derided movie for the first time.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats," he tweeted. "I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happenin."

What followed was a stream of consciousness outpouring indicative of someone watching "Cats" for the first time while stoned.

Highlights included gushing over "most cuddly" Judi Dench (yet recoiling at her appalling fur coat); trying to figure out the inconsistencies in scale and pants; refusing to even mention Idris Elba "out of respect"; and an endless and fruitless quest to figure out what the hell a "Jellicle" is.

But just as Rogen finally decided to tear himself away to watch "90 Day Fiance" instead, he stumbled across the Cats twitter trend, and added his voice to the movement, demanding: "Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!!"

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They made them go to cat school. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They move so funny. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is magic cat a thing? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Ian Mckellan just straight up has normal fingers. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Yeah I’m a cat but I tap dance so I’m gonna need to commission some tiny tap shoes.” — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Oh the cats of the railway train! Fucking finally! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

