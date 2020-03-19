Gal Gadot's Celeb-Filled Imagine Cover Ignites Outrage

Gal Gadot enlisted some help from her friends in an attempt to uplift everyone's spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but not everyone is taking kindly to it.

On Wednesday, the "Wonder Woman" star shared a compilation video of a group of celebrities -- including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, and more -- singing "Imagine" by John Lennon as they self-isolate at home.

While Gadot may have had good intentions, the clip sparked outrage online as many people wondered why the group of wealthy celebrities couldn't donate money instead.

"This is so f--kng offensive to so many people," an Instagram user commented. "just a solid slap in the face that every single one of these celebrities who participated in the video have the ability to help financially TREMENDOUSLY but go on and do stupid sh*t like this and sing songs ARE YOU KIDDING ME??"

"Now can each and one of you guys donate to those who can't afford to get tested since we're not all privileged like you all," a person added and another wrote, "Honey, look at all the rich people singing Imagine. Everything will be alright now, even though we both lost our jobs. This was so much better than money and not cringy at all."

"Everyone in this video can afford to sit this crises out while the rest of us are in danger of losing our homes, jobs, access to healthcare, etc," a user noted. "But hey, at least they got together to sing this tune to 'comfort' us. What a contribution! I feel better already 🙄 #eattherich"

In the clip in question, Gadot opened the video by explaining the inspiration behind it.

"Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I've got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said, introducing the clip. "You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone -- doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together."

The actress explained how she was inspired by a video she saw of an Italian man playing "Imagine" on his trumpet from his balcony as the country is on lockdown.

"There was something so powerful and pure about this video," Gadot said. "And it goes like this."

Gadot launched into "Imagine," singing the first line from the song. The video then cut to her celebrity pals joining in, with each singing a lyric via selfie videos from their self-isolation.

Some of these celebrities included Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman and Maya Rudolph.

Also featured in the video were Gadot's "Wonder Woman 1984" co-stars Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

After each star shared their contribution, Gadot ended the clip with the riff, "And the world will be as one."

The "Justice League" actress captioned the post: "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let's imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends."

The star-studded video soon went viral and caught the eyes of one actor who seemed disappointed he wasn't invited to join in: Seth Rogen.

"So insulted I wasn't asked to be a part of this," the comedian joked on Twitter.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 227,000 confirmed cases and killed more than 9,300 according to recent media reports as of March 19.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 150 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 9,500 Americans have contracted the virus and over 150 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the CDC, older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

