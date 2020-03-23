Kelly Clarkson's family may have gotten a little too self-isolated.

The judge of "The Voice" gave her 12.3 million Twitter followers a hilarious update as she and her kin got a little social distancing done by high-tailing it to Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler's potty," she tweeted on Sunday, with a crying face emoji. "And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I'd never do hahahaha."

Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock are parents to daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 3. He also has two older children with his ex-wife.

After production on "The Voice," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and her upcoming Las Vegas residency were put on hold as Hollywood shut down over coronavirus concerns, Kelly has been giving her fans an inside look at how she's been self-isolating on social media.

Just last week, she shared a video of her performing Mariah Carey's "Vanishing" inside her ranch's bathroom, putting a new spin on the cover requests she usually takes on her daily talk show.

"Well it took a pandemic but I finally started working out again," she also joked in another candid update.

