All the Telling Social Media Posts Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Liked After Leaked Video
"The video showed nothing new," read a post Kim appeared to cosign.

Neither Kim Kardashian or Taylor Swift offered official reactions after Kanye West's phone call with the "You Need to Calm Down" singer leaked online this weekend ... but their likes on social media did all the talking for them.

ICYMI, extended portions of the 2016 phone call between the two musicians were posted online over the weekend, appearing to show a different account of what transpired from the videos Kim shared online at the time. Kardashian posted her edited down version of the call in an effort to prove Swift knew ahead of time that West was going to call her a "bitch" in his song "Famous."

Why Swifties Feel Vindicated After New Video of Taylor and Kanye West's 'Famous' Phone Call Leaked

In the track, he sings, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." The lyric was referencing the infamous 2009 MTV Music Awards moment when Kanye crashed Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video to say Beyonce deserved the award. In Kim's videos, Swift appears to laugh about the song and give her blessing -- but while Swift never disputed a call took place, she said she never approved the "bitch" lyric.

The new video shows Kanye telling her the lyric, "To all my Southside n--gas that know me best/I feel like Taylor might owe me sex" -- and not the "bitch" line. In fact, Taylor tells him she likes the fact that the song is not "mean" and he doesn't call her a "bitch."

The video lead to the hashtags #KanyeWestIsOverParty, #KimKardashianIsOverParty and #TaylorToldTheTruth all trending over the weekend.

All the talk, however, didn't see to faze Kim. She didn't say anything directly about the situation, but she did like a fan's post which said, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I'm so confused right now."

Swift, meanwhile, went on a liking spree on Tumblr.

"And that is how you let Karma take care of itself," read one post. "WHO WAS TELLING THE TRUTH THE ENTIRE TIME???" read another, along with a photo of Swift pointing at herself.

See all the post she liked below:

https://swiftthisway.tumblr.com/post/613262753050787840
https://drunkonjealousy.tumblr.com/post/613256072538488832/beachdeath-its-honestly-wild-that-kanye-west
https://tw0-paper-airplanes-flying.tumblr.com/post/613252127887966208
https://allaroundtaylor.tumblr.com/post/613252093259776000/2016-me-is-not-surprised
https://flower-swift.tumblr.com/post/613245928246247424
https://ashleyannxoxo.tumblr.com/post/613244918032465920
https://theoldmegisdead.tumblr.com/post/613206323309527040
https://theoldmegisdead.tumblr.com/post/613195979789893632
#KimKardashian#KanyeWest#TaylorSwift
