Kelsea Ballerini Delivers New Album to Fans By Dropping It from a Drone

Kelsea Ballerini has come up with a novel way to deliver her new album in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country music star released a YouTube video on Monday showcasing her use of drones to safely drop off her self-titled studio effort to a few lucky fans -- and some even got the bonus of a free pizza.

"Like I said earlier, we're getting a little creative with this album -- drop," the 26-year-old said while holding a remote control, demonstrating social distancing ingenuity at its finest.

The short clip showed aerial shots from the drones of eager fans waiting outside for their packages.

"Has anyone gotten anything that has just fallen out of the sky?" she cheekily quipped.

After her devotees opened the gift, they posed with the album and personalized notes from the Grammy-nominated singer.

Kelsea also sent a few fans Instagram messages that read, ""You should be receiving a delicious delivery to your doorstep."

"So I just got this delivered to the door," said one fan as she opened a box of pizza. "Thank you so much Kelsea and your team for sending this!"

Kelsea's third album officially dropped on Friday and it includes collaborations with Halsey, Ed Sheeran and Kenny Chesney.

"I wrote this song as a duet and played it for her at her house," Kelsey told People of her working with Halsey. "She was able to relate to it. We've both been in relationships where we've been cheated on. It was so fun."

