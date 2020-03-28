News By TooFab Staff |
Teen Whose Death May Be Tied to COVID-19 Was Denied Treatment for Not Having Health Insurance, Says Mayor
View Photos
YouTube
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self-Isolating

"The Friday before he died, he was healthy. By Wednesday, he was dead."

A California teenager, whose death was initially linked to coronavirus and is still under investigation, died after being denied treatment because he didn't have health insurance, according to Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

In a video posted to YouTube, Parrise said the 17-year-old boy, who was not been identified, was turned away from a local urgent care after he showed up feeling ill without any prior health conditions.

"The Friday before he died, he was healthy. He was socializing with his friends," Parris explained in the somber clip. "By Wednesday, he was dead."

On the day of his death, the urgent care center had sent him to a hospital, but he went into cardiac arrest on the way there, according to Parris.

He was pronounced dead six hours after arriving to Antelope Valley Hospital.

“By the time he got there, it was too late,” Parris said.

21-Year-old Instagrammer Boasts About Not Social Distancing, Catches Coronavirus

View Story

"We've learned that once you go into respiratory issues, you have trouble breathing, you're short of breath and you have a fever, that is the time to get medical treatment without delay," he added.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health first attributed the death to COVID-19, but later walked back the diagnosis.

Public health officials released a statement saying further investigation is required and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been asked to help.

Wuhan Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' Speaks

View Story

"Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality," the statement said. "Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time."

As Parris had previously said the boy died from septic shock, he said he released the video to "clarify a few things."

Watch the full video above.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Celebrities Are Showing Off Their Gray Hair While in Quarantine
View Photos

Celebrities Are Showing Off Their Gray Hair While in Quarantine
Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and More Contagion Stars Reunite For Coronavirus PSA

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and More Contagion Stars Reunite For Coronavirus PSA
Watch Quarantined Man Get Toilet Paper Delivered Via Drone in San Francisco

Watch Quarantined Man Get Toilet Paper Delivered Via Drone in San Francisco
Teen Whose Death May Be Linked to COVID-19 Denied Care, Says Mayor

Teen Whose Death May Be Linked to COVID-19 Denied Care, Says Mayor
Watch Kylie Jenner and Her BFFs Play 'Who's Most Likely To'

Watch Kylie Jenner and Her BFFs Play 'Who's Most Likely To'
Dax Shepard and Ed Norton Get Claws Out Over Playing Joe Exotic from Tiger King

Dax Shepard and Ed Norton Get Claws Out Over Playing Joe Exotic from Tiger King