Jessie James Decker opened up about the insecurities she has about her body after giving birth to three children, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker.

The country singer and South Beach Diet spokesperson revealed that while she believes having children is a "beautiful super power" and has lost the baby weight, she still isn't 100% comfortable in a swimsuit.

Posing in a pink bikini, Decker, 31, highlighted the loose skin around her stomach and spoke candidly about her struggle.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she wrote. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It's no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."

Explaining that she is "one of those lucky ducks" who doesn't get stretch marks thanks to genetics, her "big babies" still had a long-lasting effect on her skin.

"I've had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity," she added.

Talking about more changes her body went though, she said her "ribs expanded to the point of certain dresses I can't zip up that I used to and I weigh even less than I did then, and the amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can't seem to push down enough into my jeans."

Decker added she believes many other mothers could relate to her struggle and hoped it didn't sound like she was "complaining." She continued, "But I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I'm still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I'm in a bikini which I'm sure sounds silly but it's just me being in my head sometimes."

"Anyway sorry for the long story but it was just how I was feeling putting on my suit and I just want other women to know I'm with ya and we in this together and it's a safe place here to vent," she concluded her post.

Daphne Oz was one of the many in her comments who could relate to Decker's position. "You are a superwoman and a super mama and gorgeous all around," she wrote, "but man do I know this feeling and how it comes and goes in waves."

Jana Kramer wrote, "I have same girl and I appreciate you sharing. I always wear a one piece cause I get so insecure about it."

"I LOVE your bod ... you're stunning," added Brooklyn Decker -- while Snooki wrote, "Still such a hot mawma."

As for any concerns she had about her husband Eric, he shut those down as well, writing, "You're a smokeshow. Especially with that tan."