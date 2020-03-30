Rihanna threw some playful jabs at Kevin Durant about his coronavirus diagnosis over the weekend -- and Drake made sure to include himself too.

On Sunday night, the three stars all joined DJ Spade's Instagram Live where RiRi teased the Brooklyn Nets player about testing positive for COVID-19. Everything seemed all fun and games...until Drake chimed in.

"Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to this live?" Rihanna began, according to 2Cool2Bl0g. "But for real get well soon KD." The "Umbrella" singer then later quipped, "Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper wya?"

Durant, a.k.a @easymoneysniper, finally replied and threw a jab back at RiRi. "Yo Robyn didn't u just come from Europe?" he quipped.

Rihanna then said she's been in the US for over two months, to which Durant replied, "That rona was lurkin' over there in December."

Then along came Drake, who can't seem to help but insert himself into all things Rihanna all the time.

"We have to dead the treyfive corona jokes," he wrote of Durant, seeming to reference the basketball player's Nike collaboration.

Unfortunately for Drake, it appeared he not only didn't receive a response from Rihanna, but also didn't get a word back from his pal.

Durant tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who was diagnosed with the illness, which has infected more than 770,650 people worldwide.

Though Durant was considered asymptomatic, Drake took a test after he had spent time with the NBA star. Fortunately, the rapper's test came back negative, TMZ reported.

KD is one of the few basketball players who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and more also tested positive.

Other celebrities who tested positive for the virus include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Daniel Dae Kim.

To see more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Instagram