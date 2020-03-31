Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her breast augmentation surgery on their 10th anniversary, revealing she would have had them removed if not for COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday, the model shared a throwback photo of her -- and her girls -- rocking the runway in a lacy, white bikini. "Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth," she captioned the post.

When asked by comedian Whitney Cummings, "Wait isn't ten years when we need to take them out?!" Teigen said she wanted to get her implants removed, but can't because she's self-isolating amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"@whitneycummings yes dude and I really want them OUT," the "Cravings" author replied. "Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

Many more stars took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Teigen's fun post.

After Kim Kardashian commented with laughing emojis, the mother of two replied, "@kimkardashian you guys were at this show!!! It's why I was listed as 'model walks runway' no one cares about me bahahahahah."

"I love you," wrote "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melisa Gorga. "GOD BLESS," model Tess Holliday wrote.

Paris Hilton and Lisa Rinna also replied with emojis.

Teigen's post came just weeks after she opened up about her breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK earlier this month.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she recalled, explaining her decision to undergo the surgery. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Though she had the surgery, the "Lip Sync Battle" host said she didn't go up a cup size. "I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," she said. "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line."

While she wants her implants removed, after having kids -- she shares Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, with husband John Legend -- she's hesitant about another surgery.

"I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she explained. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

