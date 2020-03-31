Eminem Says He's 'Proud' of Daughter Hailie For Not Having Babies

Eminem gushed about how proud he is of his daughter Hailie for growing up with a good head on her shoulders.

In a rare interview, the Oscar-winning rapper recently dished on the 24-year-old's accomplishments while on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," including her decision to put motherhood on hold for the time being.

"Not babies, nope. Just a boyfriend," the star, 47, began. "She's doing good. She's made me proud for sure. She graduated from college," he added, noting she had a 3.9 GPA at Michigan State University.

Eminem welcomed Hailie with his high school sweetheart, Kim Scott, in 1995. They married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. In 2006, they tied the knot again, but divorced that same year.

Although she graduated with a degree in psychology, Hailie is currently pursuing a career as an influencer, with her Instagram profile bio reading, "attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing."

But Hailie isn't the only family member that has Slim Shady proud as a peacock.

"I have a niece that I have helped raised, too, that's pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26," Eminem told Tyson. "And then I have a younger one that's 17 now."

"So when I think about my accomplishments like that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that -- is being able to raise kids."

The Detroit native also revealed how his fame and wealth posed a challenge in raising the brood to be levelheaded.

"It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."

