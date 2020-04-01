Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kim Kardashian on 'Raising Mixed Kids' with Kanye and Why Prison Reform is Personal
The reality star star said one case made her realize "they lock up black and brown people five more times than white people."

Kim Kardashian revealed why she has assumed the social justice warrior mantle and it all has to do with her family.

During a guest appearance on "CBS This Morning" recorded from her home, the reality star opened up to Gayle King about what ignited her passion for reforming the criminal justice system, which began by taking on the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a first-time drug offense.

"I thought, okay that does not add up. This just is not fair," the 38-year-old explained. "If she did something against the law, of course, she should do time, but what is that sentencing time? And so for me, realizing they lock up black and brown people five more times than white people -- I am raising mixed kids. To me, that becomes really personal."

Kim shares North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months, with Kanye West.

After Kim visited with Donald Trump to plead the case, Johnson was granted clemency in June 2018.

On the daytime talk show, she also revealed that said she felt like the case "found her."

"I happened to be on my phone and saw a video that she did -- like a video op-ed that she did -- and she explained her story. She was the phone mule and she got a harsher sentence than Charles Manson did," she detailed.

"I just couldn't sit back and see Alice spend the rest of her life in prison when I saw that she had her big family and it just reminded me of my family," she continued.

"I thought, 'What if one of us made a decision that just changed our family for the rest of our lives?'"

Kim said once she realized there are many more women like Alice in prison, she had to take some action. Now she said she believes in second chances and that people can transform once she went to prisons and met with the inmates.

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kourtney Is 'Taking Time Off' from KUWTK, Details Injuries from Fight

View Story

Gayle asked what Kim's father would think about her foray into the legal world, as Robert Kardashian Sr. was a famous attorney who passed in 2003.

"Him and I talked about it a lot. I know he would be really proud. I think knowing that when I get exhausted and think I want to give up, I know that he's pushing me not to give up."

