Khloe Kardashian says she feels "f--king fantastic" being a single mom, but Kris Jenner isn't having it.

In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kris prods Khloe about her personal life and tells her she "needs" to freeze her eggs to have more children in the future.

While chatting with her daughter, Kris learns that Khloe hasn't been on a date since she and Tristan Thompson broke up -- and is shocked to discover Khloe isn't interested in jumping back into dating either.

"I have friends [who say] like 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care," Khloe tells her mom. "I'm focused on myself and True. I'm like, that's just what I do. Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

In a confessional, Kris says Khloe's aversion to dating makes her sad. "I want her to live her best life," the momager explains, adding she hopes Khloe will have another sibling. "I think it's good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what's meant to be.

Kris then asks Khloe if she wants to give her daughter True, who turns two next week, a brother or sister.

"Do you want another baby?" she asks the Good American founder, who bluntly replies, "Not now, no."

Kris follows up by asking if Khloe has frozen her eggs. "Nope. If I want to, I will one day. Just don't care to," Khloe tells Kris, who urges, "You need frozen eggs!"

After telling her mom she's "not worried" about freezing her eggs, Khloe says she finds it "so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single."

"Trust me. If I wanted to date, I would date," she explains in a confessional. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter and my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon and like, 'Oh my gosh, is she okay?' I'm actually f--king fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon."

Watch the convo go down in the clip, above.

