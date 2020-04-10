Jamie Dornan stepped up to defend Gal Gadot's viral 'Imagine' video, claiming the actress's heart was in the right place.

Last month, the "Wonder Woman" star recruited celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Will Ferrel and Mark Ruffalo to sing the John Lennon tune in order to show support for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It didn't go over well on social media, however, as critics panned it, calling it "out of touch" and "cringey."

"She was trying to do a good and kind thing and just got nailed for it," the actor, 37, said during the "Tea With Me" podcast. "I just got dragged along with it, but listen, what are we going to do."

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star also went on to explain how he became involved with the derided clip, revealing it was his "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" co-star, Kristen Wigg, who asked him to participate.

"Kristen and I did a movie together last summer that's meant to be coming out on July 31, but who knows what will happen," Dornan began. "We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her -- that's how highly I think of her. I was the biggest fan of her before anyway."

He said the "SNL" veteran texted him, saying, "Gal and I are trying to organize this thing to lift spirits.

And he was more than willing to help, but got a text a few days later from Wiig that read, "Sorry."

"It's a funny thing. Not being on social media, I wasn't really that aware of the negative reaction, but I was made aware quite quickly by some mates," Dornan explained.

As for why it was slammed so harshly, the Irish model thinks the "out of touch" part may have been because of the actual locale the different celebrities used as their backdrop.

"I'll tell you what the problem was. I literally did mine in the toilet of my house," he began. "Quite clearly, some people had escaped to their second home. There's too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of an ocean, that sort of craic."

"I was quite aware of that whenever I was doing it, to make it normal," he added.

