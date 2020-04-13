John Krasinski is showing his gratitude for a group of Boston healthcare workers by giving them the ultimate gift for a Red Sox fan.

During the latest episode of his YouTube series, "Some Good News," a show that is bringing much-needed positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor, 45, teamed up with MLB legend and former Red Sox player, David Ortiz, to surprise the COVID-19 unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Kraskinski's hometown of Boston.

After he shared some more "good news," Krasinski introduced the group of healthcare professionals, which included nurses and respiratory therapists, and said he heard they are big Red Sox fans.

"I know we're all missing baseball season, but that doesn't mean I can't bring baseball to you. Your surprise is actually a surprise for me. He's a hero of mine and I hope a hero of yours," Krasinski said before bringing out Ortiz a.k.a "Big Papi."

Ortiz, who played for the Red Sox for 14 seasons, expressed his gratitude for the hospital workers.

"I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing," he told the group, before revealing the big surprise. "The Red Sox are going to donate four tickets [to the hospital] for life."

After the healthcare workers cheered, Krasinski then said had "something special" planned for them and met the group outside to get into "the most sanitized duck boat in America."

While they were on their ride, Krasinski introduced them to his "better half," his wife Emily Blunt. Some members of the group also told the "The Office" star what it's like working on the frontline of the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.8 people worldwide.

The duck boat then reached its destination: Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

"Alright, so here's what's going to happen. This place is yours," Krasinski said. "The most special place in Boston has just been opened up for the most special people in Boston -- that's you! -- take the field, ladies and gentlemen!"

As the group of heroes headed to the pitcher's mound, many people appeared on the jumbotron to applaud the healthcare workers, including the city's major, the Governor of Massachusetts, and the entire Red Sox team.

Since the 2020 Major League Baseball season has been postponed due to the pandemic, the group got to throw the first official pitch of the season.

"Now here's the deal. I need you to do something, not only for me. I need you to do it for your country. I need you to do it for baseball fans everywhere," Krasinski told them before they threw the pitch. "Here we go. Throwing out the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The staff of Beth Israel Deaconess COVID unit!"

"One of those baseballs, if there's an extra one grab one and sign it for me," he later told them. "You're my heroes that are going on this wall."

Before concluding the show, Krasinski said he had a gift for the healthcare workers who couldn't make it to Fenway Park.

The "Jack Ryan" star said AT&T heard he would be honoring the "healthcare heroes" on his show and reached out asking how they could help.

After Kraskinski suggested the company pay for the cell phone bills of "every nurse and doctor in America" for a month, they responded with, "how about three?"

"Every single nurse and doctor in this country three months free," Krasinski explained, adding, "Now I might not now much, but I do know what good news looks like."

