Meth Head Arrested For Murder After Claiming He Fought and Killed The Terminator
Salt Lake County Jail

Police found a homeless man violently beaten to death in the suspect's apartment.

A Utah man who told police he had fought and killed the Terminator has been arrested for murder.

Salt Lake police apprehended 54-year-old William Dennis Bradley on Friday at 1pm, after responding to reports of a stolen maintenance worker's golf cart.

Officers found Bradley driving the cart near South Main, high on meth and covered in blood.

"In talking with (Bradley), he stated (he had) 'been in a fight with the Terminator and killed him,'" the police affidavit stated, per Deseret.

When officers went to his home they found the body of a homeless man, 58-year-old Robert Carter, who had been killed in "an extremely violent and brutal manner inside his apartment."

According to Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking, Carter had died of blunt force trauma; detectives could not find any connection between the victim and the accused.

Bradley was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries; but while there he "acted in extremely bizarre behavior", the affidavit states, and "became combative and assaulted the emergency room doctor, two security guards"; medical staff had to sedate him just to stop him from assaulting further staff.

An ER doctor said he was under the influence of meth and had "probably been up for days."

After being released from hospital he was taken to the Salt Lake City Police Department for questioning; but while there "he refused to stay awake and answer any questions and stated only that he wanted to go to sleep."

He faces charges of murder, vehicle theft, assault on a police officer, assault on a health care provider, assault by a prisoner and two counts of assault.

