Celebrities are pulling together to help those fighting on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Octavia Spencer and Joel McHale, along with Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, have joined forces with Frontline Foods to deliver meals to hospital workers with the help of local restaurants who have been affected by the shut downs.

"We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf," Spencer said in a joint statement with Carpenter and Feldman.

Frontline Foods is a volunteer-based organization created during the COVID-19 crisis, raising money locally to buy meals from restaurants and deliver them to those fighting the pandemic on the frontline.

From Hollywood to hospitals: @melissamccarthy, @benfalcone, and @octaviaspencer are teaming up with Frontline Foods to help feed health care workers. pic.twitter.com/6UPOCacRjx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2020

Spencer, McCarthy and Falcone were already working on a local level helping healthcare staff with meals when they realized they could do more on a larger scale with Frontline.

"We were doing it in a very grassroots way, and then we saw Frontline," McCarthy explained alongside husband Falcone during a video conference on Today with Spencer and host Hoda Kotb. "There's over 400 volunteers, it's 100% donations, it goes right to the cause and no one gets paid."

"We just thought, let's go all in and help and become more volunteers for Frontline Foods."

"You’re home, and this crisis is going on across the country, and you ask yourself, how can I help?" Spencer chimed in. "We decided by feeding the hospitals we could also help out our communities by helping out the restaurants."

In a statement, comedian McHale said, "I'm ecstatic to be part of Frontline Foods. Getting the hospital staff fed while supporting independently owned restaurants and businesses has never been more important. I wish I could've dropped twelve f-bombs in all caps in this quote to show how thrilled I am about this."

This is one of the latest efforts by celebrities to help out during the crisis.

Rihanna recently announced $6 million of funds would go towards COVID-19 relief through her foundation, while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

For more information about the Frontline Foods effort, or to donate, go to www.frontlinefoods.org.

